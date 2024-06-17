San Francisco Giants Pitcher Offers Huge Take After MLB Debut
Amid a season that has been challenging from an injury perspective, the San Francisco Giants were due for some good news. They have had pitching injury issues from day one this year and have struggled to find arms that can pitch at a high level.
On Sunday, the Giants turned to one of their young talents. Spencer Bivens was called up and he made his major league debut.
Bivens put on a show during his first career game in the majors. He has certainly given San Francisco something to think about when it comes to the decision of keeping him or sending him back down in the future.
In his debut, Bivens pitched 3.0 innings. He only gave up one earned run and struck out four batters. The run came on just one hit, a solo home run.
Following the game, Bivens spoke out and revealed a thankful heart towards the Giants for being given the opportunity to make his major league debut. He talked about still feeling like he was dreaming entering the big league clubhouse for the first time before the game.
“Just waiting to wake up, really. This is unbelievable. I didn’t expect it. The way it happened, I didn’t expect it. I’m blessed to be here and super thankful. The Giants took a chance on me, and whether it’s a day, whether it’s a week or whether it’s however long, I’m just forever grateful.”
Bivens wasn't the only one that offered quotes about his debut. San Francisco manager Bob Melvin clearly loved what he saw out of the 29-year-old right-hander.
“There are great stories, and you always feel good about someone making their Major League debut, but if you know the travails and everything that he’s been through, this is a real special one. It really gives you goosebumps.”
Now, the focus turns to the future. Will Bivens be given another chance to pitch? Will he stay with the big league club?
Nobody knows the answer to that question just yet. Instead, the young pitcher is enjoying the moment he was given and focusing on being ready for the next one.
Seeing a player perform well above expectations like Bivens did on Sunday is a sight to see. It gives hope to a team that has been needing an arm to step up.
He may very well have earned him more major league playing time.