San Francisco Giants Pitcher Predicted To Win NL Comeback Player of the Year
With the regular season underway for the San Francisco Giants, the franchise must be pleased with the early results.
To start the campaign, the Giants are off a nice 3-1 start. In the difficult National League West, every win counts.
Since San Francisco has been under the .500 mark for the last three seasons, getting over that hump and trying to compete for a playoff spot is the goal this year.
After the offseason, the Giants were able to have an improved lineup thanks to the addition of Willy Adames in the middle of the batting order. The slugging shortstop gives them a true power hitter in the lineup, which is something they have been lacking.
However, the part of the team that will likely determine how good or bad the franchise can be will be the starting rotation.
The unit has some serious upside with both veteran stars and talented youngsters, but there is still some risk.
San Francisco will be hoping that a couple of those veterans will be able to stay healthy this year and perform up to their capabilities.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently spoke about some bold predictions for each team in MLB. For the Giants, he predicted that starting pitcher Robbie Ray would win the NL Comeback Player of the Year.
“Ray is not that far removed from winning 2021 AL Cy Young honors with the Blue Jays, and while his recovery from Tommy John surgery has limited him to eight starts the last two years…”
The southpaw certainly feels like an X-factor for San Francisco coming into the year, especially considering he was the American League Cy Young Award winner in 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Unfortunately, Tommy John surgery is basically a two-year process to return to norm at this point, and Ray basically was just trying to knock off the rust at the end of last campaign.
Fortunately, coming back and getting some work in should allow for the left-hander to be his best version post-surgery in 2025.
In his first win of the year, Ray allowed three runs in five innings of work, while allowing three hits, two of which were home runs.
It certainly wasn’t an ideal start, but he came away with the win for San Francisco.
If Ray is to win the NL Comeback Player of the Year, it would likely indicate that he had a strong season.
Assuming that’s the case, the Giants could be in excellent shape with a front-end of the rotation featuring two former Cy Young award winners, and current ace Logan Webb.
Hopefully, Ray continues to come back strong from Tommy John surgery, as he is key to the success of the team in 2025.