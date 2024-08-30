San Francisco Giants Pitching Staff Providing a Lot of Hope and Optimism
The 2024 MLB season hasn’t gone exactly to plan for the San Francisco Giants. Based on how they spent in the offseason, it is clear that the organization believed they would be contending for a playoff spot.
While their season isn’t officially over, it is fair to categorize the 2024 campaign as being on life support. A loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday dropped their record below .500 to 67-68.
6.5 games behind the final wild card spot entering play on Thursday in the National League, their playoff hopes are dwindling.
There are likely some within the organization and fan base who are already turning their attention to 2025 and beyond. Despite 2024 being a letdown, the future is bright for this team, especially on the mound.
Over at Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter ranked the top 25 rookies in 2024. San Francisco shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald was the only player to crack that list, but Reuter mentioned several other Giants contributors.
All five of the other players Reuter highlighted were honorable mentions; all five are also pitchers. Starting pitchers Hayden Birdsong and Kyle Harrison and relievers Spencer Bivens, Erik Miller and Randy Rodriguez were all listed.
Birdsong and Harrison both have incredibly bright futures at only 22 years old. Injuries forced them into bigger roles than anyone would have likely predicted coming into the season.
Outside of ace Logan Webb, Harrison has been the most reliable starter for Bob Melvin this season, taking the ball for 23 starts; only Webb with 28 has more. Birdsong made his debut on June 26th and performed well enough that San Francisco traded Alex Cobb to the Cleveland Guardians ahead of the deadline.
Bivens is a unique case as a 30-year-old rookie who has come out of nowhere after spending time in the Independent League and internationally. He has made 17 appearances with the Giants and should continue being a big part of their game plan out of the bullpen.
Rodgriguez, who is on the 15-day injured list, is only 24 years old and has a 3.93 ERA through 50.1 innings. Miller is 26 and has shown an electric arm with 69 strikeouts across 56 innings with a 3.86 ERA.
Finding reliable pitching is never an easy task, but San Francisco looks to have found some pieces to continue building up the team’s pitching foundation.