San Francisco Giants Predicted To Sign Former All-Star First Baseman
It has been a mediocre offseason so far for the San Francisco Giants, who are hoping to get the franchise headed in the right direction.
For the last few years, it has been a struggle for the Giants. This is a team that has been stuck in mediocrity in a division that is very strong. That has resulted in three straight losing seasons and a change in the front office.
Buster Posey became the president of baseball operations, and this is his first winter in charge. One of the reasons why San Francisco handed Posey control was because of their inability to sign marquee free agents.
The former Giants star played a key role in Matt Chapman signing a contract extension with the team during the season. In addition to helping with that, he signed Willy Adames and Justin Verlander as free agents this winter.
However, while both those moves are good, he lost Blake Snell in free agency to the Los Angeles Dodgers and their target Corbin Burnes to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
While the pitching staff could use another arm as insurance, the lineup could also use some more help.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently spoke about what the batting order for the Giants would look like on Opening Day. He predicted that San Francisco will add veteran Anthony Rizzo to help fill a void at first base.
“Injuries have limited Anthony Rizzo to 191 games over the past two seasons, and he will almost certainly have to take a significant pay cut from the $17 million he earned a year ago, but he still represents an intriguing buy-low target at the right price.”
First base has been a massive issue for San Francisco in recent years, so adding a player like Rizzo wouldn’t be a bad move at all. Even though injuries have derailed the former All-Star’s career, he would provide some intangible value to a team.
Last year, he totaled a .228 batting average, eight home runs, and 35 RBI in 92 games with the New York Yankees. Even when he was playing, Rizzo likely wasn’t 100% last season, resulting in a poor showing.
With top prospect Bryce Eldridge expected to be the future at the position for the Giants, not committing to a player long-term makes a lot of sense. At his age and based on his production of late, the former All-Star won’t warrant more than a one-year deal.
If Eldridge is ready to get called up at some point this year, Rizzo would be an excellent mentor at the position for him.