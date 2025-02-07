San Francisco Giants Predicted to Sign Former World Series Star
With pitchers and catchers set to report soon for the San Francisco Giants, it would still behoove the team to make an upgrade or two before the start of the campaign.
Coming into the offseason, the clear goal for the Giants was to improve the lineup.
For years, the batting order for San Francisco hasn’t been good. While the team does play 81 games in a very pitcher's friendly park, the offense for the Giants was nowhere to be found at points last season.
New president of baseball operations Buster Posey was brought in to fix the franchise, and that starts with improving the lineup.
Posey was able to sign one of the best hitters on the market this winter, Willy Adames, to a lucrative long-term deal. The addition of Adames gives San Francisco one of the best hitting shortstops in the league and also creates an elite left-side of the infield with Matt Chapman.
While adding the slugging shortstop was a good move, the Giants could still use some more help in the lineup.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently predicted that San Francisco would sign former Chicago Cubs World Series hero, Anthony Rizzo.
It has certainly been a tough couple of years for Rizzo in terms of staying healthy, which has in turn affected his production.
Last season with the New York Yankees, the left-handed slugger slashed .228/.301/.335 with eight home runs and 35 RBI in 91 games. It was the second straight year that Rizzo failed to play in 100 contests, which resulted in the Yankees going in a different direction this winter.
Even though he might not be an All-Star-caliber player anymore, he swings from the left side of the plate and could be a good fit for the Giants.
Also, he can provide excellent veteran leadership in the clubhouse.
San Francisco has a top prospect in Bryce Eldridge who is flying through the minors and might end up playing some in 2025. There would be few better players for him to learn from and speak about playing first base than Rizzo.
Signing the former All-Star to a one-year deal wouldn’t impact or block Eldridge’s path to the Majors in 2025 if that is going to be his timeline, and Rizzo could certainly help the young prospect develop.
For that reason, Rizzo is someone the Giants should consider.