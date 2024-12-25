San Francisco Giants Predicted to Sign Underrated Starter Nick Pivetta
The San Francisco Giants have had a strong offseason thus far, and the franchise is still looking to improve.
After some years of mediocrity and losing seasons, the Giants have recently made some big changes with the hopes of turning things around. Buster Posey was named the new President of Baseball Operations before the offseason, and things started out well under him.
So far, Posey has been able to bring in one of the best free-agents of the offseason in Willy Adames to a long-term deal. Signing Adames was a top priority for San Francisco, as they wanted to improve the shortstop position and also the middle of the lineup.
While the slugging shortstop was a great add, they did see starting pitcher Blake Snell leave for the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency.
Now, the priority has seemingly shifted toward adding another starter to help replace that production. Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted that the Giants would sign underrated right-hander Nick Pivetta to a three-year, $45 million deal. Here’s what he had to say about the right-hander.
“There's an equally good argument that Nick Pivetta is overrated, including by himself. The Boston Red Sox made him a qualifying offer in November, which would have guaranteed him a $21.05 million salary for 2025 if he'd accepted. But in a bold move for a pitcher with a career 92 ERA+, he rejected it. And yet, there is the titillating notion that Pivetta is secretly an elite pitcher.”
Currently, San Francisco seems to be hoping that they can win the Corbin Burnes sweepstakes, as they are one of the teams still potentially after him. Adding the top prize in the pitching market would cap off an excellent offseason for Posey and give the Giants an amazing 1-2 punch at the top of their rotation.
However, if they are unable to sign Burnes, pivoting to Pivetta could make a lot of sense. Last season, the veteran totaled a (6-12) record, but his 4.14 ERA likely should have resulted in some more wins for him over the course of the season.
From a price stand point, the 31-year-old could be $200 million cheaper than Burnes, which, for San Francisco, might be appealing after spending so much on Adames already this offseason.
Even though the right-hander hasn’t been a star or an ace, he has been consistent and dependable over the last few years. Signing Pivetta wouldn’t be a big needle mover for San Francisco like Burnes would, but he could provide a lot of value still.