San Francisco Giants Predicted To Bring Back Veteran Slugger at Key Position
One thing the San Francisco Giants are looking to do this winter is become younger and more athletic across their lineup, something that was clearly lacking this past season based on the veterans they had on the roster and injuries that piled up.
However, the emergence of Tyler Fitzgerald should help boost their infield, putting him either at shortstop or moving him to second base if they sign a high-profile free agent. And with Jung Hoo Lee set to return after shoulder surgery, he and Heliot Ramos give them rising stars in the outfield.
As the Giants figure out a way to get younger while still having a productive offense that can compete for a spot in the playoffs, they're weighing if they should pursue more players on the open market or turn things over to some star prospects.
At first base, that conversation features their No. 1 guy Bryce Eldridge.
Taken 16th overall in the 2023 draft, he flew up San Francisco's pipeline in his first full season of professional baseball to reach Triple-A to close the year after beginning in Single-A.
There is a real chance the Giants call him up for his Major League debut at some point in 2025, calling up the lefty slugger who has a career slash line of .292/.379/.514 with 29 homers and 110 RBI through his 147 minor league games.
But for a team looking to contend for the playoffs, relying on a young player like Eldridge is tough.
That's why Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area thinks San Francisco will bring back veteran first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. on an estimated $4.3 million arbitration deal.
"Ultimately, Wade makes sense in part because of what's on the way. The Giants don't want to block first base long-term because they anticipate Bryce Eldridge debuting in 2025, but they do need someone who can continue to handle the position until Eldridge is ready. Wade on another one-year commitment is a pretty good option," he writes.
If and when Eldridge does debut next season, the natural issue with having Wade also on the roster is they are both left-handed hitters.
Other names have been thrown out there as players they could pursue to add a right-handed batter, but they will be more expensive options who might not join on a short-term deal.
The combination of Wade and Eldridge could be what the Giants roll with in 2025.