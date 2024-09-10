San Francisco Giants Predicted To Have Two New York Players on Opening Day Roster
The San Francisco Giants offense has been average throughout the campaign, a big factor in why they're essentially out of the playoff race. If the Giants had swung the bat at a higher level, things would've likely been different.
While they dealt with some injuries on both sides of the ball, their lack of offensive production contributed to the season's failure.
It won't be an easy fix, as many hitters around Major League Baseball have shown their unwillingness to play in San Francisco due to the stadium. Oracle Park is one of the least hitter-friendly ballparks in the league, so it's tough to attract big-name free agents.
That could be the problem with a superstar like Juan Soto, who likely wants his counting stats to match up with some of the greats in baseball history.
However, other options will be on the market, and if they land them, the Giants should be in a good position.
Gleyber Torres and J.D. Martinez are two of those players.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted the Giants' 2025 Opening Day lineup, highlighting some of their potential upcoming moves. He also had Torres at second base and Martinez at DH.
"The Giants answered one of their looming offseason questions when they signed Matt Chapman to a new six-year, $151 million deal, removing the possibility of him exercising an opt-out clause in his current contract. They still face a similar situation with Blake Snell, who is expected to opt out. The Giants have struggled to reel in their top targets in free agency in recent years, but they look like a great fit for second baseman Gleyber Torres if the Yankees decide to move on from him this winter. A veteran run-producer like J.D. Martinez could also help solidify the middle of the lineup."
Torres has struggled in his contract year, which doesn't always come as a surprise. Often, players press a bit and don't play as they have throughout their careers. However, the two-time All-Star has a career 112 OPS+ and has slashed .264/.333/.440 with 135 home runs in 3,201 at-bats.
As for Martinez, there haven't been many professional hitters throughout the past decade who've been as consistent as he's been. The six-time All-Star has continued to swing the bat at a high level for the New York Mets. He's currently slashing .252/.334/.440 with a 120 OPS+ and 16 home runs.
Neither should be overly expensive, making it an even better situation for San Francisco as they look to make big splashes in the winter.