Giants Seek Longer Start From Robbie Ray Against Mariners in Spring Training

The San Francisco Giants took a break from the Cactus League to play Team USA in an exhibition game. But now it's time to get back to spring training.

The Giants (8-2) have the best record in the Cactus League by percentage and will put that lead on the line on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners (3-7) in the first night game of the spring. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. pacific time and the game will be on TV on NBC Sports Bay Area.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The roster is missing several pieces for the next several days as Giants that are playing in the World Baseball Classic have headed off to their assignments. That included pitcher Logan Webb, who is pitching for Team USA and was with them when they faced the Giants in Tuesday’s exhibition game. It put Webb in the weird position of playing in his spring training home in a different uniform.

Here is a breakdown of today’s game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

San Francisco Giants vs. Seattle Mariners

San Francisco Giants pitcher Landen Roupp. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Time: 7:05 PM MT/6:05 PM PT

TV/Radio: NBCSBA (TV)

Records: Giants: 8-2; Mariners: 3-7

Giants Starting Pitcher

LHP Robbie Ray: 0-0, 3.00

He is coming around for his third turn in the spring training rotation and has looked sharp in his first two outings. In three innings he has given up two hits and one run, while he has struck out one and walked three. He's only thrown 50 pitches in two games, so expect him to ramp up a bit as he tries to cut down on the walks.

Giants Batting Order

SS Willy Adames

3B Matt Chapman

LF Will Brennan

1B Casey Schmitt

RF Luis Matos

CF Grant McCray

DH Jake Holton

C Eric Haase

2B Christian Koss

Injuries

San Francisco Giants left fielder Harrison Bader. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

INF Rafael Devers: He is progressing from a tight hamstring and could return to spring training games this weekend.

OF Harrison Bader: He left Friday’s game with a right thumb contusion. He will miss a few days. He is also with Team Israel for the WBC.

RHP Joel Peguero: Peguero should be returning to game action this week.

LHP Sam Hentges: The Giants signed him knowing he missed all of 2025 with right knee surgery and would need a slower ramp-up in spring training.

RHP Jason Foley: San Francisco signed the former Tigers closer with the idea that he would be ready at midseason after anterior capsule surgery in his right shoulder. He is on the 60-day injured list.

RHP Rowan Wick: Signed earlier this month, he’ll miss the 2026 season after Tommy John surgery and is on the 60-day injured list.

RHP Randy Rodríguez: He suffered an elbow injury late last season and had Tommy John surgery. He is expected to miss the season and is on the 60-day injured list.

San Francisco Giants 2026 Spring Training Schedule, Results

San Francisco Giants pitcher Adrian Houser. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bold: Home games; times MT/PT; includes television, radio and streaming designations; times subject to change.

Feb 21 San Francisco 10, Seattle 5

Feb 22 San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Feb 23 San Francisco 6, Athletics 2

Feb 24 San Francisco 4, Los Angeles Angles 1

Feb 25 Milwaukee 13, San Francisco 12

Feb 26 Colorado 11, San Francisco 3

Feb 27 San Francisco 12, Los Angeles Dodgers 2

Feb 28 San Francisco 8, Athletics 2

March 1 San Francisco 9, San Diego 1

March 2 San Francisco 6, Chicago White Sox 5

March 4 vs. Seattle, 7:05 PM MT/6:05 PM PT, NBCSBA

March 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

March 7 vs. Texas Rangers (SS), 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT

March 7 at Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, KNBR/NBCSBA

March 8 at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR

March 9 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 10 at Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 11 at Kansas City Royals, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 12 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:05 PM MT/PT, NBCSBA

March 13 vs. Cincinnati Reds (SS), 4:05 PM MT/PT

March 13 at Cincinnati Reds (SS), 6:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 14 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR/NBCSBA

March 15 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

March 16 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 18 at Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR

March 19 vs. Rockies Prospects, 1:05 PM MT/PT

March 19 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 20 vs. Kansas City Royals (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 20 at Texas Rangers (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT

Sat, Mar 21 vs. Cleveland, 12:05 OM MT/PT, KNBR/SFG Livestream