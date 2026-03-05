Giants Seek Longer Start From Robbie Ray Against Mariners in Spring Training
In this story:
The San Francisco Giants took a break from the Cactus League to play Team USA in an exhibition game. But now it's time to get back to spring training.
The Giants (8-2) have the best record in the Cactus League by percentage and will put that lead on the line on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners (3-7) in the first night game of the spring. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. pacific time and the game will be on TV on NBC Sports Bay Area.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
The roster is missing several pieces for the next several days as Giants that are playing in the World Baseball Classic have headed off to their assignments. That included pitcher Logan Webb, who is pitching for Team USA and was with them when they faced the Giants in Tuesday’s exhibition game. It put Webb in the weird position of playing in his spring training home in a different uniform.
Here is a breakdown of today’s game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.
San Francisco Giants vs. Seattle Mariners
At Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Time: 7:05 PM MT/6:05 PM PT
TV/Radio: NBCSBA (TV)
Records: Giants: 8-2; Mariners: 3-7
Giants Starting Pitcher
LHP Robbie Ray: 0-0, 3.00
He is coming around for his third turn in the spring training rotation and has looked sharp in his first two outings. In three innings he has given up two hits and one run, while he has struck out one and walked three. He's only thrown 50 pitches in two games, so expect him to ramp up a bit as he tries to cut down on the walks.
Giants Batting Order
SS Willy Adames
3B Matt Chapman
LF Will Brennan
1B Casey Schmitt
RF Luis Matos
CF Grant McCray
DH Jake Holton
C Eric Haase
2B Christian Koss
Injuries
INF Rafael Devers: He is progressing from a tight hamstring and could return to spring training games this weekend.
OF Harrison Bader: He left Friday’s game with a right thumb contusion. He will miss a few days. He is also with Team Israel for the WBC.
RHP Joel Peguero: Peguero should be returning to game action this week.
LHP Sam Hentges: The Giants signed him knowing he missed all of 2025 with right knee surgery and would need a slower ramp-up in spring training.
RHP Jason Foley: San Francisco signed the former Tigers closer with the idea that he would be ready at midseason after anterior capsule surgery in his right shoulder. He is on the 60-day injured list.
RHP Rowan Wick: Signed earlier this month, he’ll miss the 2026 season after Tommy John surgery and is on the 60-day injured list.
RHP Randy Rodríguez: He suffered an elbow injury late last season and had Tommy John surgery. He is expected to miss the season and is on the 60-day injured list.
San Francisco Giants 2026 Spring Training Schedule, Results
Bold: Home games; times MT/PT; includes television, radio and streaming designations; times subject to change.
Feb 21 San Francisco 10, Seattle 5
Feb 22 San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Feb 23 San Francisco 6, Athletics 2
Feb 24 San Francisco 4, Los Angeles Angles 1
Feb 25 Milwaukee 13, San Francisco 12
Feb 26 Colorado 11, San Francisco 3
Feb 27 San Francisco 12, Los Angeles Dodgers 2
Feb 28 San Francisco 8, Athletics 2
March 1 San Francisco 9, San Diego 1
March 2 San Francisco 6, Chicago White Sox 5
March 4 vs. Seattle, 7:05 PM MT/6:05 PM PT, NBCSBA
March 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast
March 7 vs. Texas Rangers (SS), 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT
March 7 at Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, KNBR/NBCSBA
March 8 at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR
March 9 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 10 at Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 11 at Kansas City Royals, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 12 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:05 PM MT/PT, NBCSBA
March 13 vs. Cincinnati Reds (SS), 4:05 PM MT/PT
March 13 at Cincinnati Reds (SS), 6:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 14 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR/NBCSBA
March 15 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream
March 16 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 18 at Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR
March 19 vs. Rockies Prospects, 1:05 PM MT/PT
March 19 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
Fri, Mar 20 vs. Kansas City Royals (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
Fri, Mar 20 at Texas Rangers (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT
Sat, Mar 21 vs. Cleveland, 12:05 OM MT/PT, KNBR/SFG Livestream
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Major League Baseball for OnSI. He also covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow postinspostcard