Giants Rising Star Talks About Aaron Judge’s Team USA Message for Him

Once upon a time, San Francisco Giants fans hoped Aaron Judge would come home.

The Linden, Calif., native and Fresno State product opted to return to the New York Yankees when he was a free agent, but not before he and the Giants had serious conversations that led to a contract offer. For the foreseeable future, San Francisco fans will only see him in the Bay Area once every two years, thanks to the Interleague schedule.

It’s even rarer for Judge to be in Arizona for spring training. The Yankees train out of Tampa, Fla. But he was in Scottsdale, Ariz., with Team USA as they faced the Giants in an exhibition game in preparation for the World Baseball Classic.

Giants top prospect Bryce Eldridge was psyched to meet his idol, Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper. But, during the game, Eldridge and Judge met at first base after the three-time American League MVP reached base. Judge had something to say to him.

Aaron Judge’s “Invitation” to Bryce Eldridge

San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

While the pair were at first base, Eldridge told reporters, including NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic, that Judge had a message for him.

“We hope to see you here [on Team USA] the next go-around,” he said.

The next go-around for the WBC is 2029. Baseball is also returning to the Summer Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles, but it’s not clear if Major League players will be allowed to participate, especially as MLB and the MLB Players Association is working to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement for the 2027 season.

It’s the kind of message that can motivate a player like Eldridge, who is expected to make the opening-day roster after getting a cup of coffee with the Giants in September last season, as he slashed .107/.297/.179 with no home runs and four RBI. He played four games at first base and six at designated hitter.

The plan, assuming he makes the team, is for him to share time with Rafael Devers in the lineup. When Devers is at first base, Eldridge will be at designated hitter. When Devers needs a day off from the field, they will switch.

He enters Wednesday’s spring action slashing .235/.381/.529 with one home run and three RBI. His 0-for-2 performance in Tuesday’s exhibition game don’t count toward his numbers.

Eldridge is a potential candidate for NL rookie of the year going into the season. He was the Giants’ first-round pick in 2023 out of Vienna High School in Vienna, Va. There is little left for him to prove at the minor league level. His career numbers in the minors includes a slash of .279/.360/.512 with 54 home runs and 194 RBI outside of the Bay Area.