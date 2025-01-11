San Francisco Giants Predicted To Sign World Series Champion Reliever
Pitching has been a focus for the San Francisco Giants, and the front office has dealt with that. However, there's still a need for more arms.
Having as much pitching as possible is never a bad plan, and for a Giants team that could be better in the rotation and bullpen, expect another move or two this offseason.
San Francisco, looking to compete for a playoff spot in 2025, could benefit from adding a veteran reliever. There are many on the market, both cheap and expensive.
Paying relievers a boatload of money isn't always the wisest decision. Instead, the Giants should look for a mid-tier, buy-low reliever. Someone like A.J. Minter fits that description after undergoing hip surgery in August.
Minter, a 2021 World Series champion, threw the baseball at a decent level last year before the injury ended his season. He posted a 2.62 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and struck out 35 hitters in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
That production would fit perfectly in San Francisco's bullpen, and Will Laws of Sports Illustrated thinks it could happen.
Laws predicted that Minter would sign with the Giants this winter, writing that he could be a "bargain signing."
"Atlanta’s longtime fireman didn’t have an ideal platform year, as early issues with keeping the ball in the park preceded a nagging hip injury that resulted in season-ending surgery in August. But Minter did still post a 2.62 ERA in 39 games, and his track record of success in the bullpen provides hope he could be a bargain signing."
Despite his base numbers, Minter wasn't as dominant as he once was. He owned a 4.45 FIP, the worst of his career by a wide margin outside of the 2019 campaign.
But the hip injury was an issue for much of the year. He managed to play with the injury, saying the pain wasn't too bad. Still, it impacted him, even if his ERA was good.
“I could still pitch, it wasn’t excruciating pain,” Minter said, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com. “But it was something I knew I needed to get fixed because I wasn’t helping the team.”
The Texas native will enter his ninth big league campaign next season. If he leaves the Atlanta Braves, it'd be the first time in his MLB career that he's ever played for a different ball club.
A reunion with the Braves can't be counted out, but if Atlanta goes in a different direction, Minter would be more than welcomed in San Francisco.