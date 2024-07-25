San Francisco Giants Predicted to Trade Pitcher to Avoid Tax Penalties
The San Francisco Giants are one of many teams around baseball that other organizations will be looking at over the next week. With the possibility of being sellers, the Giants could help out contending teams as they have multiple players who could play a part in another team winning a World Series.
More than 100 games into the season, there hasn't been a time where they've proven to be a team capable of winning a World Series. With some of their starting pitchers getting healthy, perhaps that changes, but it could be a too-little, too-late situation.
To say they're out of the playoff hunt wouldn't be right, as 5.0 games isn't too big of a deficit these days. However, with the National League Wild Card picture being as crowded as it is, it's tough to imagine a scenario where they get in if they continue playing this way.
It'd take a full team effort, which is possible due to the talent, but even then, there's no guarantee that they'll accomplish that.
If they do decide to sell, it could help San Francisco improve their farm system and also dip below the luxury tax threshold.
Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic predicted that to happen, predicting that they'll trade Taylor Rogers in an effort to get below the tax threshold.
"If the Giants sell, their primary goal should be to dip under the $237 million luxury tax threshold, thus allowing them to avoid some of the harsher penalties as a potential repeat offender next season.
"They’d have to shed roughly $16 million, so ditching a prorated portion of Rogers’ $12 million salary wouldn’t get it done by itself. But it would be a decent start, and given the left-hander’s track record and effectiveness this season, it’s money that might be moved without attaching a prospect."
Moving a proven relief pitcher to get below the tax threshold would hurt the team in the future, but it could ultimately be the right thing to do.
If teams are willing to take on Rogers' contract, which has one more year after this season, he could bring back a somewhat decent haul. In 2024, he's posted an impressive 2.09 ERA, 185 ERA+, and has struck out 42 in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
Nearly every contending team in baseball is looking for relief pitching, which only helps the Giants' chances of getting players who might interest them in return.
There's also always a scenario where they go on a decent stretch before the July 30 deadline and buy instead of sell. Hopefully, that'll be the case for this fan base.