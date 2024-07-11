San Francisco Giants President Gets Honest About Trade Deadline
It's hard to believe that the 2024 MLB season is already almost to the All-Star break. The San Francisco Giants have had a rough ride throughout the first half of the year.
Between injuries and simply tough stretches of play, the Giants have been able to survive. They hold a 45-48 record and are still alive in the Wild Card race.
With pitching reinforcements returning from injury, the future is looking brighter for San Francisco.
Keeping that in mind, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi spoke out honestly about the upcoming MLB trade deadline.
“When I look at our team, we have pretty solid players at every spot in the field. We have a rotation that’s getting healthier and a bullpen that’s done a nice job. So nothing jumps out as a spot where we need an emergency plug in.”
While San Francisco isn't going to come out and openly state what they're going to do, there are still major questions.
Even with a huge trade, it's very unlikely that the Giants will be able to compete for a championship. Could that likelihood impact their decision-making on what to do?
There may not be any needs for an "emergency plugin," but the team is far from being a contender. They have swung and missed on many different trade targets and free agency targets in recent years. If they're going to be a buyer, they can't simply make fringe roster moves.
San Francisco would need to pursue a blockbuster trade that would bring in a player for longer than just the rest of the 2024 season. A name like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could make sense.
Guerrero, or a player in a similar situation with at least another year on a contract, would be a wise buy. The Giants could compete more this season and set themselves up for future success.
If they can't make that kind of sizable trade, San Francisco should strongly consider selling. They could move some of their players that aren't in their long-term plans for young talent that could develop into the next wave of elite talent for the Giants.
All of that being said, the rumors are going to be flying over the next couple of weeks. Expect to hear San Francisco mentioned in quite a few of them.