San Francisco Giants Projected To Land High Potential Starting Pitcher
The San Francisco Giants are working to get back into legitimate contention for a spot in the 2024 MLB postseason. Unfortunately, they have struggled with injuries that have continued to make that job more difficult.
With the MLB trade deadline around the corner, the Giants are expected to be very active. However, there is another big event coming up before the deadline to keep a close eye on.
On July 14th, the 2024 MLB Draft will begin. San Francisco holds the No. 13 overall pick in the first round.
Looking towards the future, the Giants need to add more talent to their farm system. They are far from being loaded with young talent.
In the latest MLB mock draft from Baseball America, San Francisco has been projected to land a starting pitcher with major upside.
"There simply aren’t a lot of other appealing options at his demographic. He’s got high-quality stuff, a long track record as a starter, a deep arsenal and throws plenty of strikes."
Trey Yesavage, a right-handed starter from ECU, was the projected pick for the Giants.
During the 2024 college baseball season, Yesavage was an absolute monster. He compiled an 11-1 record to go along with a 2.03 ERA. Yesavage only gave up a .154 batting average to opposing lineups.
There is a chance that Yesavage could be gone by the time the Giants get on the clock. He could be taken in the top-10. However, if he is available, San Francisco should jump on the opportunity to select him.
All of that being said, the Giants need to get this draft right. They have to find a way to add more high-end potential to their organization.
Yesavage could very well be a long-term star. San Francisco should take him and not think twice if he happens to be available at No. 13.