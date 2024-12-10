San Francisco Giants Projected to Win Corbin Burnes Sweepstakes
Right off the bat to begin the MLB offseason, the San Francisco Giants suffered a major disappointment.
Despite having hope of re-signing ace pitcher Blake Snell, they had to watch him walk and land a big contract from the NL West division rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
Following that move, it has been clear that the Giants would be players for another ace. The big names that are being connected to them now are Corbin Burnes and Max Fried.
Burnes is obviously the more coveted name out of the two. He is coming off of a fantastic season with the Baltimore Orioles and is set to cash in with a monster deal of his own.
With that being said, San Francisco is being projected to end up being the winner of the Burnes sweepstakes.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports made new predictions for the top free agents on the market. When it came to Burnes, he projected that hte Orioles' ace would sign with the Giants.
"Burnes has been tied to all the high rollers, suggesting this could end any number of ways. We're giving the edge here to the Giants on speculative grounds. We think that new top executive Buster Posey might have a different appetite for risk than most modern general managers -- see the Willy Adames signing. That, in turn, might make him more willing than his peers to invest heavily in a front-of-the-rotation starter."
Making the move for star infielder Willy Adames was a great step in the right direction offensively for San Francisco. However, if they truly want to win a championship or at least contend for one, they need to bring in a top-tier starter.
During the 2024 MLB season with Baltimore, Burnes ended up making 32 starts. He compiled a 15-9 record to go along with a 2.92 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP, a 3.8 K/BB ratio, and 194.1 innings pitched.
At 30 years old, Burnes would be able to come in and be the No. 1 ace for the Giants for years to come.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com has projected that Burnes' deal will end up being in the six-year, $175 million range if not higher. That is a hefty price to pay, but it would be worth it for San Francisco.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding the Giants. They're still looking to swing big and Burnes would be a perfect way to do just that.