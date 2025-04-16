San Francisco Giants Prospect Draws Exciting Comparisons To All-Star Shortstops
The San Francisco Giants are off to a surprisingly hot start to the season, which is a great sign after new leadership has taken over.
After several years of struggles, the Giants made the change in the front office to bring in Buster Posey to become the new president of baseball operations.
So far, the results have been good for the former All-Star catcher. This winter, he was able to sign a couple of notable free agents while also shedding some payroll.
Posey didn’t inherit the best situation in San Francisco, but he seems to have a plan to improve it.
One area that the Giants have struggled in is building their farm system. However, Posey didn’t make any rash decisions to move prospects this winter in a short-sighted effort to improve, and the team has stepped up.
Now, with the hot start, San Francisco might be a surprise contender in the National League. However, a good franchise always has to think about the future and, in baseball, that starts in the farm system.
Even though the system is considered to be weak, it is improving and there might be a future star that was added this winter.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the Giants’ farm system, and while the unit didn’t receive a lot of love, they do have an appealing prospect that is developing.
“De Jesus received the second-largest bonus ever given to an international prospect by the Giants at just under $3 million in January, and he has the tools to turn in one of the loudest debuts of this year's class. A switch-hitter with elite bat speed, he has been compared to Francisco Lindor and José Reyes.”
The international pool has been a fun wrinkle in how a team can go about improving their farm system, and San Francisco was able to sign the second-best player in the 2025 class in Josuar De Jesus Gonzalez.
At just 16 years old, the sky is the limit for the switch-hitting shortstop from Aruba.
Drawing early comparisons to Jose Reyes and Francisco Lindor shows some extremely high praise for the young shortstop.
The Giants are certainly excited to have brought on the new prospect, but at his age, he likely won’t be making his debut in the Majors anytime soon.
However, due to the team locking up shortstop Willy Adames long-term, there is no need to rush the talented prospect.
While there is certainly room for development, the progress of Gonzalez over the next couple of years will be exciting to watch. With Bryce Eldridge likely getting the call-up sooner rather than later, it could be the 16-year-old shortstop quickly becoming the top prospect in the organization.