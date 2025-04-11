Superstar Reveals Main X Factor in Historic San Francisco Giants Signing
After years of missing out on big-name free agents, the San Francisco Giants finally landed one last offseason in Willy Adames.
The star shortstop inked the largest free-agent deal in franchise history, signing for seven years and $182 million.
While the money certainly helped convince Adames to choose the Giants, it wasn't the only reason. He was also impressed by San Francisco's new president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, who convinced Adames to strongly consider the Giants and eventually sign there.
On Eric Hosmer's baseball podcast Diggin' Deep Shows, Adames revealed how Posey got him to come around after some initial reluctance.
The 29-year-old slugger said a number of things about Posey jumped out at him, including his directness, his vision for building a winning team and his reputation as a three-time World Series champion.
Based on Adames' response, Posey's championship experience as a player sounds like a potential trump card during negotiations. As the backbone of three championship teams during his playing days, the 2012 NL MVP commands respect and trust from players who want what he has -- a World Series ring.
Posey's also more relatable and personal than many baseball executives, most of whom never played in the Major Leagues. Posey only retired a few years ago, so he can put himself in the shoes of players like Adames and connect with them.
While Posey's playing record speaks for itself, he still has much to prove in his front office role. He's been on the job for a little more than six months, so the jury's still out on his performance.
That said, the early results have been promising. The Giants are flourishing under Posey, going 9-3 over their first 12 games despite getting minimal contributions from Adames (-0.4 WAR, .465 OPS).
Once Adames starts hitting, however, the lineup will be even more dangerous.