San Francisco Giants Prospect Predicted To Help Big League Team Next Season
It certainly seems like the San Francisco Giants have something in Bryce Eldridge.
The 20-year-old has some work to do before he gets to the big league level, but there's optimism that he could be a legitimate star one day.
A first-round pick in 2023, Eldridge should have a chance to show what he has in spring training. The Giants need offensive firepower, and while they may try to manipulate his service time a bit, he should at least get a chance to prove if he could be an option later in the campaign.
Just Baseball's Michael Monreal believes that's a possibility. Monreal looked at three San Francisco prospects who could make an impact in 2025, naming Eldridge as a potential option to play first base.
"With a tandem of LaMonte Wade Jr. and Wilmer Flores currently manning first base, the Giants could definitely use a production and entertainment upgrade at the position. Wade has struggled with injury, while Flores’ bat took a major step back in 2024 before he suffered a season-ending injury. While it isn’t the biggest area of concern for a power hitter, if Eldridge can reduce the whiffs, he can unlock more of his potential as a legitimate big-league masher."
In the minors, Eldridge has been as good as advertised, and that isn't very surprising. He was an elite prep player and that translated well to the professional ranks.
In 2024, he worked his way up from Single-A to Triple-A, appearing in 116 games throughout the year.
Eldridge slashed .291/.374/.516 with 23 home runs, 92 RBI, 59 walks, and 132 strikeouts.
The left-handed hitter performed at a decent level at Triple-A, but his 31-at-bat sample size isn't enough to put stock into his showing.
Still, only having eight games played at Triple-A, the Giants will definitely want him to get more at-bats at that level before promoting him to the show.
If he has an impressive spring training, which shouldn't be off the table with his power and hit tool, perhaps San Francisco will make the call early.
That seems unlikely, but much crazier has happened.
Most teams don't take this approach, but if the Giants want to put the best players on the roster in 2025, Eldridge should be on the team.
It's only a matter of time before spring training starts, and whether he gets a chance or not, the Virginia native will be someone to keep a close eye on.