San Francisco Giants Quality Infielder Scratched From Lineup With New Injury
The San Francisco Giants have been tearing up the MLB through the spring so far, currently residing in second place in the National League West with a 17-10 record. Their division is a strong one, no doubt, with the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers also starting off extremely well. Much of this success has come from their ability to stay healthy, with only three players currently on the injured list between Tom Murphy, Casey Schmitt, and Jerar Encarnacion.
Unfortunately, another player has come down with an injury recently, as infielder Tyler Fitzgerald was scratched from Saturday's lineup with a chest contusion, as was reported by Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. She also notes that the injury occurred in-game, on a play where Fitzgerald dove for a ground ball with the infield moved in.
Fitzgerald has been absolutely outstanding in the playing time he has received so far this season, slashing .289/.341/.447 with 13 runs, seven RBI, five stolen bases, two home runs, and 18 strikeouts to six walks. He has been strong in the field as well, playing 198.1 innings at second base, accruing 36 putouts, 55 assists, one error, and a National League leading 17 double plays turned, good for a .989 fielding rate.
He is a crucial part of the success that the Giants have found so far this season, and the hopefully this injury will not result in any time missed beyond this game. Having him in the lineup is always a boost to the offensive production of the team, especially so this year.