San Francisco Giants Recall Former Top Prospect to Replace Struggling Reliever
The San Francisco Giants are off to a hot start. They just took three of four from the Colorado Rockies, improving their record to 22-13.
They are playing well as a team, but the pitching staff has been the star of the show.
On the year, the Giants are sixth in ERA (3.44), 10th in WHIP (1.23) and ninth in opponent batting average (.233). The bullpen has been a little bit better than the starters, but there have been a few pitchers struggling.
Lou Trivino is one of those relievers that has not pitched great.
The veteran reliever has a 6.35 ERA through 11.1 innings pitched. His FIP is a very high 7.47, while his ERA+ is well below average at 62.
Per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Giants DFA'd Trivino to bring back their former top prospect, Kyle Harrison.
This move was a long time coming.
Harrison has been pitching great in Triple-A, and he recently saw an uptick in his velocity.
In six starts for the Sacramento River Cats, Harrison has a 3.46 ERA, 38 strikeouts and just eight walks through 26.0 innings pitched.
Per Pavlovic, the plan for Harrison is to use him out of the bullpen. With his recent increase in velocity, Harrison can be valuable at any point in the game.
The former third-round pick can still be used as a starter, despite the plan to have him come out of the bullpen. With both Harrison and Hayden Birdsong on the Major League roster, San Francisco has two good options they can slot into their starting rotation.
In terms of their starting rotation, the Giants have three pitchers that are going to be mainstays. Those three are Logan Webb, Robbie Ray and Justin Verlander. They are all throwing the ball well enough to be locked into the rotation.
Jordan Hicks and Landen Roupp are the two current starters that could see their spot taken.
Hicks has a 6.07 ERA through seven starts. He has thrown 37.1 innings, allowed opponents to hit .267 off him, and he has struck out 34 while walking 15 batters. His last two starts have been pretty good, but the move to bring Harrison back to Oracle Park shows San Francisco could be getting impatient.
Roupp, on the other hand, has allowed opponents to hit .294 off him this season, but his ERA is a little bit better than Hicks' at 5.10. The right-hander has struck out 35 batters and walked 14, as well.
Both Hicks and Roupp can be replaced as starting pitchers.
Harrison has shown a lot of improvement in the minor leagues to begin the year. Now that he is in the Majors, San Francisco is hoping he will be able to hold the same velocity and give them the same production.