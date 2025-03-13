San Francisco Giants Receive Brutal Season Prediction From Former MLB Executive
This winter marked the dawn of a new era for the San Francisco Giants, with legendary catcher Buster Posey taking over the front office as the president of baseball operations.
He wasted little time being aggressive during his first free agency, going right to the top of the market to add an impact bat to the lineup.
The team signed Willy Adames away from the Milwaukee Brewers, with the two sides agreeing to a massive seven-year, $182 million deal. It is the largest contract in franchise history, as they address what was arguably their biggest hole at shortstop.
With Adames in the fold, the Giants have one of the strongest left sides in baseball, pairing him with star third baseman Matt Chapman.
He wasn’t the only high-profile addition the team made, either.
Posey dipped back into free agency to find a starting pitcher, adding future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander to the mix to create quality depth behind their ace Logan Webb.
Adames and Verlander will certainly help the team win games, but it is fair to wonder just how much they will move the needle this year.
In the opinion of Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required), it won’t be as much as fans were likely hoping.
The former MLB executive shared his offseason report cards for every team along with predictions for the 2025 campaign.
He is expecting more of the same for San Francisco, who Bowden believes will finish fourth in the National League West.
Even if the team does push over the .500 mark this year, which is certainly a possibility if they can receive better luck in the health department and their young players develop accordingly, there is a huge gap to close with their division rivals.
Everyone in baseball is looking up at the juggernaut known as the Los Angeles Dodgers. The defending World Series champions loaded up their roster this winter and look poised to repeat.
The Giants made a push for ace Corbin Burnes in free agency only to see him land with the Arizona Diamondbacks, who also acquired first baseman Josh Naylor from the Cleveland Guardians.
The San Diego Padres lost some talent this offseason, but it is fair to wonder if that is enough, combined with the additions of Adames and Verlander, to close what was a 13-game gap in the standings in 2024.
San Francisco looks to be heading in the right direction, and with a few good breaks such as the young pitchers carrying over their spring production into the regular season, they will be competitive.
If that is enough to prove Bowden’s prediction wrong, only time will tell.