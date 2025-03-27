San Francisco Giants Release Their Opening Day Lineup Ahead of Matchup With Reds
The San Francisco Giants have dropped their Opening Day lineup ahead of their matchup to start the season on the road against the Cincinnati Reds.
As fans have known pretty much since the day Corbin Burnes spurned the Giants and signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Logan Webb is going to be getting the ball in the first of a three-game set with a gap on Friday before returning to play on Saturday.
In terms of surprises, there's nothing that will shock San Francisco fans as the period of discussing baseball comes to a close and the season of actually playing begins.
San Francisco Giants 2025 Opening Day Lineup
1. LaMonte Wade Jr., 1B
2. Willy Adames, SS
3. Jung Hoo Lee, CF
4. Matt Chapman, 3B
5. Heliot Ramos, LF
6. Patrick Bailey, C
7. Wilmer Flores, DH
8. Mike Yastrzemski, RF
9. Tyler Fitzgerald, 2B
SP: Logan Webb
It's a tough matchup for the Giants facing Reds ace Hunter Greene.
As for Webb, he becomes just the fourth pitcher in franchise history to start four straight Opening Days for San Francisco, a tremendous honor which moves him into elite company.
Webb joins Madison Bumgarner, Tim Lincecum and Juan Marichal as the only Giants to accomplish the impressive feat.
It will be back-to-back road series for San Francisco as they head south to take on the Houston Astros for another series before returning for the home opener against the Seattle Mariners on April 4.
It all gets started today at 1:10 p.m. CST on both NBC Sports Bay Area and 104.5 KNBR FM.