San Francisco Giants Seen as 'Likely Landing Spot' for Future Hall of Famer
The San Francisco Giants have been very active this winter trying to improve a team that has struggled the last few years.
After a third straight losing season and seemingly falling way behind some of the other teams in the National League West, the Giants made a big switch in their front office. Bringing in Buster Posey was meant to change the culture and the outlook of the team. So far, he has been able to make a couple of impact moves to help in free agency.
With improving the lineup being a top priority, San Francisco was able to sign one of the best infield sluggers Willy Adames to a lengthy contract. The talented shortstop will be able to come in and produce right in the heart of the order.
Furthermore, after seeing Blake Snell leave the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Giants started to try and replace that production by signing future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander. The veteran right-hander will be looking to bounce back from a bad year in 2024 that was plagued with injuries.
While Verlander might be able to bounce back, there is also a chance that he won’t, making adding some more depth to the rotation important.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the Giants being a likely landing spot for future Hall of Famer, Max Scherzer. He highlighted Justin Verland and Scherzer teaming up once again to help fill out the rotation for San Francisco.
“Teaming up with Justin Verlander again in San Francisco could also be fun. The Giants have a solid five-man rotation in place but with many injury risks/durability concerns in the bunch. Bringing on Scherzer as a sixth starter (not that he would be the No. 6 in their rotation) is probably a good idea.”
Like Verlander, Scherzer is also looking to bounce back from an injury plagued season in 2024. However, what could make him an appealing option is that he performed well last year for the Texas Rangers when he was on the mound, with an ERA under 4.00.
Potentially having the two future Hall of Famers teaming up would be a cool thing to see in San Francisco. However, Posey would be bringing in Scherzer to pitch well and help the team win.
At his age, there is certainly some risk in pursuing him. However, between both Verland and Scherzer, they should be able to piece together a full season combined.
While neither will likely be in the Cy Young running this coming year, they could provide a veteran boost for the Giants. Both have pitched quite well as recently as in 2023, making bounce-back seasons not an impossible thing to imagine.
A reunion with Verlander and getting to pitch in San Francisco could be a very appealing thing for Scherzer as a free agent.