San Francisco Giants Heading in Right Direction to Snap Out of Mediocrity
After another disappointing season in 2024, the San Francisco Giants are hoping to take a step forward in 2025.
The Giants once again underperformed last season, resulting in some major changes. San Francisco elected to make a change in the front office by hiring Buster Posey to be the new president of baseball operations.
So far, Posey has been able to accomplish one of the big goals of the offseason, which was to improve their offense. The signing of Willy Adames was a big move for the Giants. Over the past few winters, signing players of that caliber to long-term deals has eluded them.
While the addition of the star shortstop certainly improves the lineup, there is still work to do this offseason. After a few seasons in a row finishing under .500, the hope is that things will be different in 2025.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about a New Year’s Resolution for each team in the majors. For the Giants, it was to escape the mediocrity that they have been stuck in the last few seasons.
“You have to hand it to Buster Posey for wanting to establish a new culture in San Francisco, including by way of the Willy Adames signing. But it will soon be time for the Giants to put up, hopefully by rising above .500 and at least chasing a wild-card berth," he wrote.
So far, things are off to a good start for San Francisco this offseason. However, while they did have a major addition to their lineup, they did suffer a major loss in their starting rotation.
Blake Snell might have got off to a slow start with the Giants last year, but he was one of the best pitchers in baseball in the second half of the year. After the All-Star break, Snell went 5-0 with a 1.45 ERA in 12 starts.
The southpaw going to the Los Angeles Dodgers is certainly a tough blow considering that they are their rival and in the same division. While it was lucrative and San Francisco understandably didn’t get to that number, they do need to replace that production.
Options are starting to thin out in free agency, and the Giants don’t have a strong farm system to pull off big trades for top arms.
While the team will certainly make some more moves this offseason to improve and fill out the roster, getting over the .500 mark in the NL West is going to be challenging with how the team currently looks.
Playing a lot of games against the Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Arizona Diamondbacks might not result in the amount of wins the team is hoping for. However, with Posey in charge, things are looking up for the franchise.