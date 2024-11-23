San Francisco Giants Seen as Top Trade Partner for Chicago Cubs Superstar
The San Francisco Giants are expected to swing big this offseason as they look to get themselves back into playoff contention.
A pitch to superstar slugger Juan Soto is considered to be that first big swing, although they are not expected to end up landing him.
Assuming the Giants end up missing on Soto, there are plenty of other fallback options that they could consider.
Pete Alonso and Anthony Santander are two other free agents that the Giants have been connected to. However, there is also a potential trade target that has been linked to San Francisco.
Looking at the needs the Giants have, they could use more starting pitching, especially if Blake Snell ends up leaving town in free agency. But San Francisco could also use more offensive firepower. They need a big bat to plug into their lineup.
With that in mind, Chicago Cubs star outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger has come up as a potential option.
Zach Pressnell of Newsweek has named the Giants as one of the top potential trade suitors for Bellinger if the Cubs end up trading him. Reports have come out that Chicago would like to trade their star this offseason. With new leadership in San Francisco, after the hiring of Bustery Posey as president of baseball operations, there is a chance the former All-Star catcher would listen on a deal for the slugger.
"San Francisco has to chase the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres in its own division before it can worry about coming home with the World Series title," Pressnell wrote. "A move for Bellinger would push the Giants in the right direction without breaking the bank."
Bellinger would certainly be an intriguing option for San Francisco. He's set to make $27.5 million in 2025 and then will have another choice to make before the 2026 season, as his current deal has another option year. There is a chance that he could opt into another year of his deal at $25 million.
During the 2024 MLB season, Bellinger produced lower numbers than expected. However, he dealt with some injury issues and the Cubs as a whole played under expectations.
He played in 130 total games, hitting 18 home runs to go along with 78 RBI. Bellinger also recorded a slash line of .266/.325/.426.
Just one year previously in 2023, Bellinger had a much stronger season. He hit .307/.356/.525 to go along with 26 home runs and 97 RBI. He was also named the National League Comeback Player of the Year award winner.
All of that being said, the former National League MVP would be an excellent addition for the Giants. Depending on what Chicago is asking for in return, San Francisco should strongly consider making a push to acquire him.