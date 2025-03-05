San Francisco Giants Send Three High-Profile Players To Minor League Camp
The San Francisco Giants are beginning the process of trimming down their spring training camp.
As first reported by Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants have made several moves which involve some high-profile prospects within the organization.
Former top prospect Marco Luciano has been optioned to minor league camp in addition to right-handed pitcher Mason Black after struggling in his debut 2024 season.
Things have not panned out for Luciano thus far after being seen as San Francisco's top prospect for years before finally making his debut in 2024.
In the first 27 games of his MLB career, he slashed just .211/.259/.303 after putting up decent but forgettable numbers for Triple-A Sacramento.
Luciano was struggling immensely at the plate during the spring, as well. In 22 plate appearances and nine games, he had a slash line of .105/.227/.263, though he did have one home run.
For Black, it's a return to Triple-A after a similarly tough showing both in his first MLB action last season and not showing much in the spring.
After posting a 6.44 ERA in the first nine appearances for the Giants, things did not go much better this spring with five hits allowed and five runs in his 3.1 innings of work.
It was a small sample size, but Black needs more reps at Triple-A.
Each player has a chance to climb their way back to San Francisco at some point this season, but they both will have to show the team they have improved enough to be considered pieces who can help this team, something each of them has a lot of work in order to do.
Also of note, though not a surprise at all, is Bryce Eldridge's reassignment back down.
While he is unquestionably the team's top prospect and projects as a future superstar, Eldridge is not ready yet and will make his debut likely sometime in 2026 barring a massive season in the minor leagues.
Luciano, Black and Eldridge are the most significant moves, but San Francisco has also reassigned left-handed pitcher Raymond Burgos, left-handed pitcher Miguel Del Pozo, left-handed pitcher Ethan Small, right-handed pitcher Kai-Wei Teng and right-handed pitcher Cole Waites.
This won't be the end of cuts for the Giants as their roster starts to take shape.