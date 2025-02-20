San Francisco Giants Star Prospect Is Oozing With Confidence in His Abilities
The San Francisco Giants don't have what many would consider a talent-rich farm system with tons of future stars, at least not ones who are seen that way on paper.
However, while the depth may not quite be there from top to bottom in the organization, their No. 1 prospect also just so happens to be one of the best in all of baseball.
Even though Bryce Eldridge just turned 20 years old back in October, the Giants have seen what they've needed to see in order to be convinced he is well ahead of schedule, extending him an invitation to spring training despite him not having played at a level higher than Double-A.
Barring something absolutely unprecedented, Eldridge is not going to make San Francisco's Opening Day roster and likely won't play at the MLB level in 2025. But giving him the chance to face big league pitching and practice with the team, this will be an invaluable experience.
Asked this week about his confidence going into his first-ever MLB spring training coming off a full season mostly in Low-A and High-A ball, the young slugger did not lack for any confidence.
“You’re not going to have a lot of success in this game if you don’t believe you’re the best out there,” Eldridge said via Maria Guardado of MLB.com. “That’s just how I feel every time I go out there. I think I’m the best, in the least cocky way possible. It’s always going to be there. Even now, I feel like I belong with these guys.”
Eldridge's confidence doesn't come for no reason.
The 16th overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft absolutely dominated the minor leagues in his first full year at the age of 19.
In his first 51 games of the 2024 season at the Low-A level, Eldridge slashed .263/.323/.478, good for an incredibly respectable .801 OPS with 10 home runs and 45 RBI. It was the next 48 games he played after being called up to High-A which showed he might just be ahead of schedule in his development.
The lanky lefty saw his slash line jump to .335/.442/.619, good for a ridiculous OPS of 1.060 with another 12 home runs before being called up to Double-A Richmond to finish out the last couple weeks of the season.
Now, barring a setback in spring training, Eldridge will likely begin his year in Richmond and get the chance to climb all the way up to Triple-A towards the end of the season if everything goes according to plan.
Before any of that happens, however, the Giants' prized prospect gets the chance to show off what he has in the tank and demonstrate to his future teammates his belief that he's already the best player out there.
There's not a star across baseball who isn't supremely confident in their own abilities. And while he's still got a long way to go, Eldridge is not lacking in that department.