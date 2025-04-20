San Francisco Giants Set Probables for Homestand With Milwaukee Brewers
Oracle Park will be a sight for sore eyes when the San Francisco Giants start their four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.
The Giants haven’t played a game at home since April 9 against the Cincinnati Reds. After that, they left the Bay Area for a three-city, 10-game, 11-day road trip that took them to face the New York Yankees, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Angels.
San Francisco returns home to host the Brewers, but that just sets the stage for a huge weekend in which the franchise will honor Brandon Crawford on Saturday. The former Giants great who led them to two World Series titles, was a three-time All-Star and a four-time Gold Glove Award winner. The Giants even arranged the ceremony during a weekend series with the Texas Rangers so his former manager, Bruce Bochy, can attend while he’s leading the Rangers.
But, first the Giants must get through the Brewers. The only break Milwaukee is getting is that it won’t have to face Justin Verlander, who started on Sunday. Otherwise, the Brewers will face the remainder of the rotation.
The first three games of the series, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, are set for 6:45 p.m. Pacific time. Thursday’s finale is set for 12:45 p.m.
Giants left-hander Robbie Ray (3-0, 4.19) will take the ball in the opener against Brewers right-hander Quinn Priester (1-9, 0.90).
Ray is coming off is least effective start of the season, as he gave up six hits and four earned runs against Philadelphia. He struck out eight but walked five. Before that he won his first three starts of the season.
Priester claimed the victory against the Detroit Tigers last week, as he allowed one hit and no runs in five innings. He struck out four and walked three. This will be his third start of the season and the 10th of his career.
On Tuesday, the Giants will start right-hander Jordan Hicks (1-2, 6.04) against Brewers left-hander Jose Quintana (2-0, 0.71).
Hicks made it through seven innings in his last start against the Phillies, but he gave up six hits, five earned runs and four walks against five strikeouts. Quintana has been excellent for the Brewers, as he’s won both starts back-stopping an injury ravaged rotation.
On Wednesday, the Giants send out staff ace Logan Webb (2-1, 2.40) to face Brewers ace Freddy Peralta (2-1, 1.91).
Webb, a right-hander, lost his last start against the Angels but struck out 12 hitters in six innings and gave up just one earned run. He has two double-digit strikeouts games this season. Peralta, also a right-hander, won his last outing against the Athletics, as he didn’t allow an earned run in five innings. He allowed seven hits, walked one and struck out five.
In the finale, the Giants will start right-hander Landen Roupp (2-1, 4.09) against Brewers right-hander Tobias Myers.
This will be Myers’ season debut. He went 9-6 with a 3.00 ERA last season for the Brewers, as he struck out 127 and walked 36 in 138 innings. He’s been on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.
Roupp struck out a career-high nine Angels in a season-high seven innings, giving up five hits and one walk on Saturday. In 22 innings he’s struck out 29 and walked eight, batters hitting .259 against him.