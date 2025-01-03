San Francisco Giants Should Avoid Signing All-Star Slugger This Offseason
The San Francisco Giants have already made one big splash this offseason, but they did miss on another.
Coming into the winter, the goal for the Giants was to add some elite-level talent in free agency. This was something the team struggled with in recent years, but the signing of Willy Adames changed that.
The slugging shortstop will bring a lot of talent to a lineup that needs a star.
Improving their offense was the biggest need for the team, but they also saw another hole emerge with the loss of Blake Snell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency.
After the southpaw departed, San Francisco was very much in on Corbin Burnes in free agency but ultimately saw him sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Even though they missed out on the star right-hander, it is a clear indication that they are willing to spend more this offseason.
One player who has been mentioned as a potential target for the team is first baseman Pete Alonso.
The free agent market saw a flurry of moves at first base with most of the free agents or trade targets coming off the board within a week, however, Alonso wasn’t one of them.
The slugger was considered the best first baseman available this offseason, and he is seeking a lucrative long-term deal, but the market just hasn’t been there for him yet.
While first base is a position that San Francisco might want to upgrade, Alonso likely isn’t the best fit for them.
In a perfect world for the Giants, top prospect Bryce Eldridge has an excellent spring training and forces himself onto the Opening Day roster, but because he is still young and developing, that is unlikely to happen this year.
Still, he should be the focus of the future at the position, and a long-term deal with Alonso would block his path to the Majors.
Even though Alonso has had a great career so far with the New York Mets, he is a player whose value relies solely on his ability to hit for power.
In one of the best pitcher's parks in the league, the slugger might not be as valuable playing 81 games in San Francisco as he would be elsewhere.
He also had a drop in that area during 2024, totaling fewer than 40 home runs.
With Eldridge hopefully knocking on the doorstep to be called up and the park not being best suited for Alonso's talents, the Giants would be wise to avoid signing him to a long-term deal.
Unless the slugger would be willing to do a one-plus-one type of contract like Matt Chapman and Snell did last offseason, San Francisco should spend their money elsewhere.