San Francisco Giants Need Power Surge to Become Playoff Team Again
The San Francisco Giants have entered the offseason looking to improve a team that over the last few years has fallen behind in the National League West.
After missing the playoffs for three straight seasons, the Giants are looking to take a step forward with Buster Posey now in charge as the president of baseball operations.
Posey hasn’t inherited a great team as of now, as they have one of the worst farm systems in baseball, and lack stars at the Major League level.
Both are goals for the franchise to try and improve upon, and so far they are taking a step in the right direction. However, there is still plenty of work to be done.
David Schoenfield of ESPN.com recently wrote about one number for each National League team. For the Giants, it was the number 27, which was the number of home runs that Matt Chapman hit to lead the team. He highlights that the lack of power was a main reason why San Francisco has struggled in recent years.
The last Giants hitter to slam 30 home runs or more in a season was Barry Bonds back in 2004. The Giants did win three World Series crowns without that type of power, Schoenfield wrote, but it's the lack of overall power as a team that has held them back.
“In 2010, the average NL team hit 150 home runs; in 2012, 152; in 2014, 135. In 2024, it was 183," he wrote. "The Giants hit 177 but note that of the nine teams that hit fewer than 183 home runs, only the Brewers (who also hit 177), made the playoffs. Of the six teams to hit more than 183, five made the playoffs and the other one (the Diamondbacks) led the majors in runs scored.”
The signing of shortstop Willy Adames was an excellent one to improve the lineup for the Giants. Last season, the talented shortstop was able to total 32 home runs and 112 RBIs, which would have made him the team leader for San Francisco.
This is a franchise that has lacked that type of power since Bonds was around, and with the game being very much home-run-reliant these days, that is a reason for their struggles.
Now, with the addition of Adames in the middle of the order, things are looking a bit better overall. With the talented shortstop, Chapman, and Heliot Ramos, the Giants all of a sudden has a solid middle of the order.
While signing the star shortstop was a good move, there is still a lot of work to do this offseason for Posey.