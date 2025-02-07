San Francisco Giants Should Be Set at Key Position for Quite Some Time
With pitchers and catchers set to report soon for the San Francisco Giants, the anticipated 2025 campaign is nearly here.
Coming into the offseason, the number one goal for the Giants was to improve an offense that has been struggling for years. Partially due to the ballpark that they play 81 games in, scoring runs sometimes can be a challenge for San Francisco.
The franchise hasn’t had a 30-home run hitter since 2004 when Barry Bonds was able to reach that mark.
With a lack of power in the lineup, adding some help to improve that in free agency was the top priority for Buster Posey. The Giants have missed on a lot of big-name free agents in recent years, but they were able to finally land a big fish this winter.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently spoke about what the shortstop position would look like for San Francisco in the next five years. Luckily, with the signing of Willy Adames, things are looking great for the Giants.
“The Giants finally sealed the deal with a top-tier free agent after years of coming up short, signing Adames to a seven-year, $182 million contract to team with Matt Chapman to form one of the best-left sides of the infield in baseball. It remains to be seen how his power-centric offensive game will play at Oracle Park, but he is coming off four straight 3-WAR seasons.”
In 2024 with the Milwaukee Brewers, the talented shortstop had one of the best years of his career. He slashed .251/.331/.462 with 32 home runs and 112 RBIs.
The home run numbers from the shortstop position were one of the reasons why Adames was highly sought after this winter. From the Giants' perspective, he was able to total over that magical 30 number.
However, San Francisco should take that with a grain of salt. Adames will be playing his home games in a much harder stadium to hit home runs in now, which will likely result in that number being lower.
Even if there is a drop in home runs, Oracle Park could result in more doubles and a higher batting average overall for Adames. As long as the production doesn’t fall off a cliff for the talented shortstop at the plate, he should be able to provide value for years to come.
With Adames and Matt Chapman on the left side of the infield, the Giants have to be excited about what the future will hold. The franchise shouldn’t have to worry about either of them for quite some time and the duo should be pushing to be one of the best left sides of an infield in baseball.
Even though there are other areas that San Francisco could use help improving, shortstop should be set for years to come.