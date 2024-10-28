San Francisco Giants Should Consider Pursuit of Future Hall of Famer
The San Francisco Giants are heading into what could be a very busy offseason. Thankfully, they were able to get ahead of the game with an extension for star third baseman Matt Chapman.
Blake Snell is the big name that will hit the free agency market. It is expected that the Giants will attempt to re-sign him, but that is far from a guarantee.
Even if they are able to retain Snell, they could still consider adding another big rotation arm.
One name to keep an eye on could be future Hall of Fame starting pitcher Justin Verlander. On a short-term deal, he could make a lot of sense as a target for San Francisco.
At 41 years old, Verlander will hit free agency this offseason. The Houston Astros may look to bring him back, but it seems very plausible that they will let him walk.
Verlander is entering the final stage of his MLB career. He's no longer the elite ace that he used to be, but when he's healthy he can still be a solid role player.
For the Giants, this move would be about adding a solid No. 3 or No. 4 arm to their rotation. Of course, any deal with Verlander would depend on the length of the contract and how much money he's looking to get.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Astros, Verlander ended up making 17 starts. He dealt with quite a few injury issues that nagged him throughout the year.
In his 17 outings, Verlander compiled a 5-6 record to go along with a 5.48 ERA, a 1.38 WHIP, a 2.7 K/BB ratio, and 90.1 innings pitched. Clearly, he had a tough all-around year.
Even though he had a down season, injuries will do that to any player. Verlander will have an offseason to get healthy and look to bounce back strong.
If he's open to taking a one-year deal at a reasonable cost, Verlander would be an excellent target for San Francisco. Should things work out, the Giants could bring him back for another year. He'd have an opportunity to help San Francisco get back on track in 2025.
Obviously, this would not be the big move that the Giants would still try to make. But, he would be a quality addition. Ideally, they'd be able to bring in a big bat or two as well.
All of that being said, Verlander may not end up being of any interst to San Francisco. However, if they want to add a solid arm to their rotation, the future Hall of Famer could be a very intriguing addition.