San Francisco Giants Should Look To Pursue Veteran First Baseman This Offseason
The San Francisco Giants are coming off of a disappointing season that resulted in the firing of President of Baseball Operations, Farhan Zaidi. After giving out multiple big contracts, the team finished under .500 for the second year in a row, and will look to right the ship in 2025.
While Blake Snell and Juan Soto will be the big names the team will be rumored to be in on, there is an older veteran who makes a lot of sense for next season. Carlos Santana, a 15-year veteran, will be a free agent this winter. He will turn 39 in April, and isn't the same player he once was, but can still provide a lot of value to the Giants.
He's coming off of a steady season in Minnesota. In 150 games, Santana .238/.328/.420 for a .749 OPS with 23 home runs, 71 RBIs and a 109 OPS+. That kind of production from a 38-year-old at the plate is pretty rare.
One of the more under-appreciated players of his generation, Santana likely won't command a big, multi-year deal. That is why he is the perfect player for San Francisco to look at.
The future is coming in the form of Bryce Eldridge. If he doesn't get called up in 2025, then he will be up in 2026. He moved fast through the minors this season, reaching Triple-A. He's now going to play in the Arizona Fall League. However, he may not be ready for Opening Day. Enter Santana.
If the Giants bring the switch hitter in on a one year deal, he can act as that stop gap to Eldridge. If the team decides the youngster isn't quite ready, then Santana can take over the first base role for the year.
If Eldridge does force his way up, then Santana can easily slide over to the DH role for the rest of the year. DH was a bit of a revolving door after San Francisco traded Jorge Soler, and Santana could provide some stability in the lineup every day.
The Giants gave out two contracts worth more than $100 million over the last year. They will, without a doubt, be in on Soto and Snell and the huge money they will command. They can still shop in the bargain bin, though, and get plenty of value out of it.
Although he is nearing 40, Santana's bread and butter is hitting homers and getting on base, which is something San Francisco could use. He could be a mentor for Eldridge, as well. It wouldn't be the biggest splash, but it could be a steal of a contract for one year.