San Francisco Giants Should Monitor Trade Market of Former Cy Young Winner
The San Francisco Giants know if they are going to keep pace in the wildly competitive National League, they are going to need their offense to continue producing at a high level.
Run production was the No. 1 concern coming into the season for the team, and through their first 25 games, they have passed all of the tests with flying colors. They currently rank No. 6 in baseball with 4.92 runs per game.
Timely hitting has helped the Giants pull out some victories this season, but the outlook remains positive. Ranking that highly with their big free agent addition, Willy Adames, slashing .198/.268/.267 with one home run and four doubles and an OPS+ of 56 is quite an impressive feat.
Expect San Francisco to keep an eye out for any offensive upgrades that may pop up ahead of the deadline.
First base remains a massive need with LaMonte Wade Jr. struggling mightily. Will the Giants seek a move offensive-minded option behind the plate in relief of Patrick Bailey, whose value stems almost exclusively from his elite defense?
Offense is what everyone assumes San Francisco will be looking to add in a trade, but they should be keeping their eyes on the trade market for former Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara as well.
The Miami Marlins ace is widely expected to be made available for trade ahead of the deadline, potentially altering the playoff picture depending on what team is fortunate enough to land him.
Acquiring Alcantara will not be cheap for several reasons.
For starters, he can be under team control through 2027, as that year has a $21 million club option. If he can remain healthy, that is a steal based on what front end pitchers are making nowadays on the open market.
This year, he is making $17.3 million, the same amount he is scheduled to earn in 2026.
Alcantara also has a very impressive track record, winning the NL Cy Young Award in 2022 and being a two-time All-Star. Only 29 years old, he should have plenty of productive seasons ahead.
Some teams may be concerned about his workload this year coming off Tommy John surgery, but he underwent the procedure in October 2023, so restrictions likely aren’t as tight on him as other pitchers returning.
Throwing at least 184.2 innings in four out of five campaigns before missing 2024, with the only miss being the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, he has proven to be a legitimate workhorse on the mound.
The Giants interest in him is easy to understand as their plans to replace Blake Snell, who departed in free agency, haven’t gone exactly to plan.
Free agent signing Justin Verlander has a 5.47 ERA across his first five starts and Jordan Hicks has struggled to the tune of a 6.59 ERA.
Robbie Ray may be 3-0, but he has a 4.07 ERA and has issued an MLB-high 18 walks as he continues shaking off the rust from his own Tommy John surgery.
What should appeal to San Francisco more than anything is the multiple years of control they would have. Convincing free agents to sign has been a struggle, so adding a player of Alcantara’s ability for at least two more seasons after this is very appealing.
Of course, it remains to be seen if the Giants would be able to build a competitive enough package to entice the Marlins to make a trade. Their farm system is short on high-end talent and unless they make Bryce Eldridge available, who is likely off the table, Miami may not even pick up the phone.
A combination of Logan Webb and Alcantara atop the rotation in their primes would certainly be nice to anchor the pitching staff with.