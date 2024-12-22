San Francisco Giants Show Respect to Bay Area Legend Rickey Henderson
The baseball world suffered a major loss on Saturday as the legendary Rickey Henderson passed away at the age of 65.
As messages of support and respect poured in from all over the baseball world, the San Francisco Giants released a statement of their own on social media shortly after his death.
"The San Francisco Giants are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, one of the greatest and most electrifying players to ever play the game of baseball," said the team in their statement.
Sitting in the Hall of Fame, he is without a doubt one of the greatest players to ever put on cleats.
He still holds a handful MLB records. He has the most stolen bases for a career with 1,406. Unsurprisingly, he also holds the single season record with 130 back in 1982. He crossed the century mark three times. Only four other players did it at least once. His last record is for career runs scored with 2,295.
"A true Bay Area legend, Rickey's larger-than-life personality and love for the game made him a beloved figure across the baseball world. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go to Rickey's family, his friends, his teammates and all those whose lives he touched," the statement concluded.
Though Henderson never played for San Francisco, his status as a local hero is secure. His family moved to Oakland when he was young and that's where he spent the rest of his childhood.
The Oakland Athletics drafted the speedster in the fourth round of the MLB draft, keeping him home for much of his 25-year career. He had four separate stints with the Athletics, always coming back to the Bay. Up to his recent passing, he still lived in the Bay Area.
He actually didn't end up playing against the Giants much throughout his time in the league. Over his 50 games against the team, he posted a .279/.429/.436 slash line with seven home runs and 14 stolen bases.
His impact on baseball around the world is well-documented, but he especially had an impact on the area around him. That certainly includes San Francisco, which is less than an hour away from Oakland.
This is just another upsetting development for Bay Area baseball, following the Athletics making the decision to leave town. Henderson was at least able to make it to the team's last baseball game in the city. Giants legend Willie Mays also passed away this summer.