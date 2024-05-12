San Francisco Giants Star Picks Kendrick Lamar In Rap Beef, Hits Grand Slam
There have been two things catching the attention of San Francisco Giants fans in the Bay Area. The team's slow start and the historic rap beef between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The two recently collided in Oracle Park.
Matt Chapman signed a three-year, $54 million deal with San Francisco in the off-season. It hasn't been the best start, so it must have been time for a refresh as he recently changed his walk-up song.
That new song is Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' which spawned from the recent controversial beef with fellow rapper Drake. The song does mention the Bay Area, in defense of famous San Francisco artist Tupac Shakur.
Chapman's choice of this song embraced his new Bay Area home and something clicked for the struggling star, as he hit a grand slam in the first inning in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.
"I think the song is sick," said the third baseman after the game with a laugh per NBCSGiants. "I think you know [who I thought won the beef]."
San Francisco will be crossing their fingers that this will be a sign of things to come, rather than a one-off cool moment, along with the star himself.
"We're grinding a little bit, not playing our best baseball. To be able to jump out early like that is huge," said the 31-year-old per KNBR. "I think we can build off of a game like today. We obviously have a lot of work to do still but it feels good for sure."
Chapman finished the day 2-for-4 at the plate, his second multi-hit game in the last three days. The slugger's slashing numbers are now up to .213/.261/.615 as he slowly builds back up to expectations. Despite normally being known for having some pop to his bat, that was just his first home run in almost a month.