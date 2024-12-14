San Francisco Giants Sign Ethan Small, Kai-Wei Teng on Minor League Deals
The San Francisco Giants continue to make moves, both big and small. On the small side, the Giants brought back two pitchers they didn't keep at the non-tender deadline, both on minor league deals.
They're not huge moves, but it is pitching depth in the minor leagues in two players that have major league experience in Ethan Small and Kai-Wei Teng, per Baseball America.
Small was brought in from the Milwaukee Brewers prior to the season and spent the entirety of it in the minor leagues. He began the season in the 60-day injured list. He didn't pitch until July, when the lefty was sent on rehab.
In total, he pitched in 14 games during the 2024 season. He threw 13 innings, posting a 4.85 ERA with 16 strikeouts to just two walks, all very encouraging stats after a long injury.
Small has always had promising stuff, with his career K/9 in the minors being at 10.8. In just 10.1 innings at the majors with the Brewers, he struck out 13 batters.
Given that Small is now 27-years-old and will be 28 before the season starts, it's more than likely his future lies in the bullpen. A lefty with electric stuff is always a great addition to a bullpen.
The second pitcher San Francisco brought back is right hander Kai-Wei Teng, who has been in the Giants system since 2019.
Teng has been a starter in the inor leagues for much of his career, but it appears he may be headed to the bullpen, as well.
In 2023, Teng started 28 games across two levels, posting a 4.42 ERA and 11.7 K/9 across 126.1 innings. However, in 2024 he only started 14 of the 25 games he pitched in the minors. He spent some time on the injured list, but when he did pitch in the minors, his strikeout numbers were way down.
That being said, the 26-year-old did get a cup of coffee in the majors. In 11 innings of work, he allowed 12 runs, struck out seven and walked eight, and only got four games with San Francisco. A new role, the right need time to adjust to both that and the big leagues.
The moves to bring them back. is purely depth and wanting to fill out the minor league rosters. However, it is always a good thing to have bullpen depth in the minor leagues because bullpen's are ever rotating, and the Giants are no exception. Neither could see action in the majors in 2025, but the depth is there.