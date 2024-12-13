San Francisco Giants Signing Shortstop Willy Adames Given Average Grade
The San Francisco Giants made a major splash when they signed free agent shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million deal, the largest contract in franchise history.
It was an indicator of how the club plans to operate moving forward under president of baseball operations Buster Posey, who held the record for the largest contract in franchise history before Adames.
The Giants were in need of an improvement at shortstop, as while Tyler Fitzgerald was a solid offensive producer, his defense left the team wanting much more, and he can now slide over to second base.
In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Zachary D. Rymer graded all of the free agency signings to this point in the offseason, giving the Adames signing a "C," grading as "harmless."
"Finding a shortstop was a priority for the Giants pretty much since Day 1 of the offseason. In Willy Adames, they've signed the best one on the market," wrote Rymer. "The 29-year-old is known for power and defense. He slammed 107 home runs in four seasons as a Milwaukee Brewer, culminating in a career-high 32 this year. His 26 Outs Above Average across 2022 and 2023 ranked second among shortstops."
His grade for Adames derives from a few factors. First, Oracle Park is considered the worst ballpark in baseball for home run hitters. That doesn't mean Adames can drive in runs using Oracle's ample power alleys. But his overall home run numbers could take a dip.
There was also concerns over a one-year dip in fielding. He had a 0 outs above average and his defensive runs saved swung to the negative by 24 points. If that's a blip, it's not a concern. But if it's the sign of a trend, that could be something to monitor.
San Francisco has not had a batter hit 30 or more home runs in a season since Barry Bonds in 2004, a significant indicator of just how difficult it is to hit home runs at Oracle Park.
While Adames has topped the 30-home run mark twice in his career, both were in the low-30s at 31 in 2022 and 32 this year, and he spent the majority of his time at the much more hitter-friendly American Family Field.
It is highly unlikely that Adames is the player to break the streak, but it is still a great signing for the club and a good indicator of what to expect in the years to come.