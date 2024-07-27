San Francisco Giants Slugger Does Something Not Done In Over 50 Years
The San Francisco Giants defended their turf on Friday night behind a historic performance for one of their sluggers.
Designated hitter Jorge Soler has been batting lead off since the end of June and it had been going fine. Things went to the next level against the Colorado Rockies as Soler went 3-for-3 at the plate with one home run, three RBI and two walks.
After the game, Ryan M. Spaeder shared a fun note to social media that Soler was the first Giants leadoff man to reach base five times, score four runs and drive in three more during a game since Jim Davenport in May of 1963. It was just the third time in franchise history as Davenport also did it in 1958.
Having Soler turn things around has let the San Francisco let out a huge sigh of relief. The big-bodied slugger signed a three-year, $42 million deal after making his first All-Star game a year ago.
The buyers remorse was real for the first couple of months. By the end of May, he was slashing just .199/.282/.349. For someone batting mainly as a designated hitter, that was unacceptable.
Since then, though, he's at least been solid. From the start of June to now, he's slashing a .250/.346/.438 line with five home runs.
Still, he's a far cry from his 36 homer form that landed him his huge contract. Going back, the Giants would likely not give him the same money, but some improved performance will help things out.
Farhan Zaidi did not have the best offseason and it now has landed him in the hot seat. Soler was just one of a couple mistakes.
Blake Snell was the most scrutinized signing for a while, and for good reason. He was constantly injured and when healthy, he was getting shelled. Something seems to have clicked, though, as he has been on fire since making his way back to health this most recent time.
Over his three July starts, he's posted a 1.38 ERA and hitters have posted just a .119/.159/.191 against him.
Matt Chapman was the other huge addition in the offseason and he has also been a bit inconsistent at the plate. He's been fine for the most part.
Both of those players have shined more often than Soler and could potentially be off the books quicker, meaning that Soler will likely be around for a while.
Hopefully this performance was a sign of good things to come for the slugger, or else San Francisco will be kicking themselves for a couple of years.