San Francisco Giants Slugger Exits Early With Potential Injury
The San Francisco Giants removed outfielder Michael Conforto from Saturday’s game in the fourth inning due to what appeared to be a leg injury while legging out a single.
Conforto hit a line drive and as he was rounding first he pulled up and reached for the back of his right leg, which could indicate some sort of hamstring issue.
After he met with team trainers at first base, he was removed from the game and replaced at first by Mike Yastrzemski. When the fifth inning started, Yastrzemski took over in right field while Heliot Ramos moved from right field to left field to replace Conforto.
He left the game 1-for-2 with a strikeout, leaving his batting average at .280.
The left-handed hitting Conforto has been the Giants’ most productive power hitter as he leads the team with seven home runs. He’s driven in 20 runs and has an OPS of .821, which is slightly above his career average.
Should Conforto have to go on the injured list, it would be his first stint since last September, when he was activated after suffering a left hamstring strain. He also went on the injured list in 2021 with the New York Mets with a right hamstring strain.
Conforto’s early departure comes the same day after the Giants activated catcher Patrick Bailey from the 7-day concussion list and sent Jackson Reetz back to Triple-A Sacramento.
It also could be ill-timed. San Francisco placed outfielder Austin Slater on the 7-day concussion list after he slammed into the wall at Oracle Park while chasing a fly ball on Friday night.
Center fielder Jung Hoo Lee did not start Saturday’s game as he continues to work through a foot issue. He could return on Sunday. DH Jorge Soler and shortstop Nick Ahmed are also on the injured list.