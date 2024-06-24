San Francisco Giants Slugger Helps Sacramento Win in Rehab Debut
Injured San Francisco Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. didn’t get a hit in his first rehab game with Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, but he still impacted the River Cats’ 5-4 win.
Wade went 0-for-1, but he drew three walks and scored twice against the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.
Wade led off for the River Cats and drew his first walk in the first inning and later scored. He walked again in the second and later scored on a double. He walked again in the fourth inning but was stranded on a double-play groundout that ended in the inning. He lined out to first in the sixth. He was removed from the game in the eighth for a pinch-hitter.
Wade was the designated hitter for the River Cats. The team is off on Monday and then travels to Las Vegas for a week-long series. His next step is likely to play a full game in the field.
The 30-year-old Baltimore native injured his left hamstring while sliding into second base after doubling against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 27. The Giants had Wade undergo an MRI, which revealed a Grade 2 hamstring and San Francisco expected it to take him about a month to be ready for a return to the lineup.
Before that, Wade was one of their top hitters by average, slashing .333/.470/.426/.896 with six doubles, two home runs and 17 RBI in 52 games.
Wade joined the Giants before the 2021 season in a trade with the Minnesota Twins that saw San Francisco move pitcher Shaun Anderson.
He took a step up in play that season, as he slashed .253/.326/.482/.808 with 18 home runs and 56 RBI, the latter two were both career highs.
Injuries and a slump limited him to 77 games in 2022 as he slashed .207/.305/.359/.665 with eight home runs and 26 RBI. He bounced back last year with a slash line of .256/.373/.417/.790, 17 homers and 45 RBI.
Wade spent his first two MLB seasons with the Twins, where he played in just 42 games and batted .211/.336/.347/.684 with two home runs and six RBI.
After a standout career with St. Paul's School in Brooklandville, Md., he played three seasons at the University of Maryland and spent one summer with the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod League.
Minnesota selected him in the ninth round of the 2015 MLB draft.