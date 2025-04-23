San Francisco Giants Slugger Joins Impressive List Matching Franchise History
The San Francisco Giants opened an important series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.
Looking to cement their status as a playoff contender in the loaded National League, this is a good measuring stick opportunity for the franchise. The Brewers won the NL Central in 2024 and look like they will factor into the playoff picture once again.
Picking up victories over them will not only boost the Giants’ morale and confidence, getting as many tiebreaker edges as possible will only help at the end of the season.
A hotly contested matchup all evening, the teams were tied heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, 2-2.
With two outs and no one one, designated hitter Wilmer Flores stepped to the plate against relief pitcher Grant Anderson.
The veteran jumped on the first pitch, hitting it 399 feet to left field, barely clearing the wall for a solo home run that gave San Francisco a 3-2 lead.
It gave the Giants a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, adding runs in the seventh and eighth innings to win 5-2.
Flores finished the game 2-for-3 and a walk, improving his slash line on the season to .220/.273/.476. He is up to seven home runs and 24 RBI on the year, which ranks fifth and second in the MLB.
The hot start also puts him in some incredible company in franchise history. As shared by Sarah Langs of MLB, the veteran designated hitter has had one of the most prolific 23-game starts in San Francisco history at the plate.
He is only the eighth Giants player ever to hit at least seven home runs and drive in at least 24 runs over the first 23 games of a campaign.
The last player to do it was Moises Alou in 2006.
Before that, it was Matt Williams in 1995, Barry Bonds in 1993, Willie Mays in 1964, Willie McCovey in 1960, Bill Terry in 1932 and George Kelly in 1921.
That is some impressive company to keep and San Francisco has to be thrilled with the production Flores is providing them.
An injury-plagued 2024 season resulted in a power outage for him, hitting only four home runs in 71 games and 242 plate appearances to go along with 26 RBI. He has nearly matched those numbers in the first month of the 2025 campaign, providing the team with a much-needed power boost in their order.
Flores is on pace for the ninth double-digit home run campaign of his career and could challenge his career high of 23, which was set in 2023.