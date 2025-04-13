San Francisco Giants Slugger Matches Barry Bonds With Historic Power Binge
The San Francisco Giants are off to an incredible start this year. After posting the best record in MLB during spring training, they've opened the regular season 10-4.
Their offense exceeding expectations is one major reason for their hot start, and one player in particular has led the charge.
Wilmer Flores has shot out of the gate like a cannonball, carrying the Giants' lineup with a historic power binge to start the season. After going 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI against the New York Yankees on Saturday, he now has six homers (tied for MLB lead) and 19 RBI through his first 14 games this season.
It's been over two decades since a San Francisco player got off to such a strong start in the power department. According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, the last Giants player with at least six home runs in his team's first 14 games was Barry Bonds, who did it every year from 2000 to 2004.
That was the greatest stretch of Bonds' career (he won four NL MVP awards in those five seasons), proving just how special Flores' start has been.
Flores' quick start has been a massive turnaround from last year, making it even more impressive. Limited to just 71 games due to injuries, he batted .206/.277/.318 with four home runs, 26 RBI and -0.6 WAR.
The 33-year-old veteran has already exceeded his homer total from last season. He's also on pace to blow past his career-high of 23 if he keeps it up and stays healthy.
Flores will likely slow down and cool off eventually, but it's been fun watching him do his best impression of Bonds over the last few weeks. He's quickly made fans forget about his miserable 2024 and appears headed for a much better campaign this year.