San Francisco Giants Slugger Will Miss Multiple Months After Surgery
The San Francisco Giants got a dose of bad news on Saturday afternoon when it was revealed an injury to one of their hitters may be worse than they initially thought.
As first reported by Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, Giants outfielder and first baseman Jerar Encarnación is estimated to miss two months after undergoing surgery for a fracture in his left hand.
After initially not disclosing a timeline surrounding Encarnación's injury and placing him on the 10-day injured list, the team has now revealed the timeline that will likely result in him being moved to the 60-day IL which will keep him out of action until at least late May.
Moving to the long-term injured list would open up a roster spot for someone else, though time will tell regarding how San Francisco chooses to use it.
The 27-year-old had been out of Major League Baseball since 2022 following a stint with the Miami Marlins, and after catching fire in the Mexican League, he was signed by the Giants on a minor league deal last May.
Keeping his hot streak going with Triple-A Sacramento, he was called up to the big leagues in August and played 35 games for San Francisco down the stretch.
His slash line of 248/.277/.425 with five home runs and 19 RBI did not make him a lock for the big league roster before suffering the injury in a spring game on March 21 while diving for a fly ball. But Encarnación had a highly productive spring with a slash line of .302/.309/.547, two home runs and 14 RBI over 20 games, which gave the team hope he could be a real contributor this season.
While it's far from an ideal start for the slugger, it seems more likely than not he will be back and on the Major League roster at some point this year.