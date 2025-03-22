San Francisco Giants Star Slugger Suffers Devastating Injury Ahead of Opening Day
The San Francisco Giants were dealt some tough news on Saturday.
Following Jerar Encarnacion leaving Friday's spring training game after being hit by a pitch, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported the slugger suffered a fractured hand that will require more testing.
This is brutal for both parties.
Encarnacion had put together a great spring, slashing .302/.309/.547 with two homers, seven doubles and 14 RBI across his 20 games and 54 plate appearances.
It looked like he was going to be in line for a larger role this season, both at the designated hitter spot and in the outfield at times against left-handed pitching.
The 27-year-old signed a minor league contract with the Giants in May of last year, getting called up on Aug. 2 for his first appearance in the bigs since 2022 when he was with the Miami Marlins.
Encarnacion slashed .248/.277/.425 with five homers and 19 RBI in 35 games with San Francisco during the 2024 campaign, giving the organization confidence he could be poised for a breakout this season.
That looked like the case during the spring, but now he will miss extended time.
No timetable has been released yet, something that will likely come following the additional testing, but the Giants will now be without one of their power hitters and outfield options for Opening Day and the early part of the year.
Where San Francisco goes from here will be seen.
Grant McCray and Luis Matos are both on the 40-man roster and could be where the Giants turn for their internal choices.