San Francisco Giants Star Blasts Team's First Home Run of Season
The San Francisco Giants have scored their first runs of the 2025 season in style.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, with the Giants trailing the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 on Opening Day, left fielder Heliot Ramos went opposite field over the fence to bring Jung Hoo Lee in and pull the game closer at 3-2.
San Francisco fell down 3-0 after two separate RBI knocks for Reds third baseman Jeimer Candelario, as starting pitcher Logan Webb struggled early to begin the game by allowing baserunners in uncharacteristic fashion.
It was an 11-pitch at-bat for Ramos before he eventually took Cincinnati ace Hunter Greene deep.
It's a significant development for Ramos, who was one of the best hitters in baseball last season against left-handed pitching.
If he can be effective against right-handers, as well, Ramos is going to have the chance to make an absolutely massive leap into being one of the premier young sluggers in baseball this season.
Last campaign, the 25-year-old slashed .269/.322/.469 with 22 home runs and 72 RBI despite playing in just 121 games. Ramos was named an All-Star for the first time in his career and began to show the type of power the Giants hoped to see when they took him in the first round of the 2017 MLB draft.
Now off to a tremendous start this season, Ramos looks to be dialed in as he tries to continue to help San Francisco climb out of the early hole and turn things around en route to an Opening Day victory.