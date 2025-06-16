San Francisco Giants Star Made Team History During Blowout Loss to Dodgers
The San Francisco Giants were clobbered by their hated rival Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night 11-5, though the final score looked a whole lot better after the Giants scored five in the ninth inning against a position player pitcher.
While leading 11-0 entering the final frame, the Dodgers put Kiké Hernández into the game to try to save an arm, and San Francisco took full advantage.
Though the comeback fell short, Hernández entering the game did allow one star to make some incredible team history.
With the bases loaded, young utility infielder Casey Schmitt came up to the plate and crushed a grand slam to left field off a Hernández meatball:
This was Schmitt's second grand slam in as many days after a clutch blast to the same place in the stadium off actual Cy Young candidate Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the first game broke the tilt open in what was a San Francisco victory.
According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, this made Schmitt the first player in Giants history to record a grand slam in back-to-back games, giving him eight RBI in the first two games of the series.
Of course, perhaps there is a minor asterisk on the history given that the second slam did not come off an actual pitcher, however when the stats are tallied at the end of the year, nobody will be taking this one away from Schmitt.
After Saturday, the 26-year-old has played 25 games for San Francisco this season and slashed .232/.329/.406 with a total of three home runs and 14 RBI.
As Schmitt tries to establish himself as an everyday player and prove to the Giants that he deserves to stay on the big league roster, weekends like this will go a long way towards helping him do just that.
To this point, he has played less than a full season's worth of games in his three-year Major League career, but if Schmitt can keep up this newfound power gear, perhaps there will be a lot more opportunities ahead of him.
