San Francisco Giants Slugger Shockingly Listed As Trade Target for Kansas City Royals
Against the odds, the San Francisco Giants continue to play at a high level and keep pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the National League West.
After another thrilling victory on Wednesday night, the team is now 40-28, a half-game behind the Dodgers for first place and 1.5 games ahead of the Padres, who are in third place.
At this point in the season, it is clear that the Giants are going to be playoff contenders in the NL.
They have the pitching to compete with anyone. What will determine their fate will be their offensive production.
That is going to be an even bigger challenge over the next few weeks with star third baseman Matt Chapman sidelined with a hand injury.
Other players are going to have to step up in his absence, such as their free agent splash, shortstop Willy Adames.
There have been some signs of him breaking out and reaching the level he produced last year, but it hasn’t occurred often enough. First base remains a major hole in the lineup as well with Dominic Smith not producing much more than LaMonte Wade Jr. did before he was designated for assignment.
Already with a glaring need for more offensive production, it is truly shocking to see left fielder Heliot Ramos mentioned as a possible trade target for the Kansas City Royals ahead of the deadline by Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required).
In need of some more pop for their offense, specifically from the outfield, the Royals would love to add a player of Ramos’s caliber to their roster.
Alas, it is hard to imagine San Francisco would even entertain such trade talks.
The 2024 All-Star has been arguably the team’s most consistent hitter this season with a strong .295/.365/.484 slash line with an OPS+ of 143. All four statistics rank No. 1 on the team.
He has also hit 11 home runs, 13 doubles and one triple, knocking in 34 runs and stealing five bases.
Given the current state of their lineup, Ramos has to be as close to an untouchable player on the Giants roster as anybody. He is producing at an All-Star level again with so many of his statistics, ratios and metrics heading in the right direction, improving upon his breakout 2024 campaign.
If these teams were to engage in trade talks, veteran Mike Yastrzemski is someone who would be more attainable as an impending free agent, likely not in the team’s long-term plans.
