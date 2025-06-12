Four Giants Trade Candidates That Would Bring Much-Needed Power Boost to Lineup
The San Francisco Giants have been one of the biggest success stories in MLB this year, but still have some major improvements they could make to the roster.
Pitching has been great, the Giants have the second-best staff ERA in the league at 3.10. They've allowed the fewest home runs, get a lot of strikeouts and don't walk a lot of batters.
More news: Giants Miraculously Keeping Pace in Crowded NL West Despite Woeful Offense
The offense hasn't been nearly as good. They rank No. 22 in the league with a 92 wRC+ and the same rank in home runs with just 63.
Here are some sluggers that could be valuable additions to the San Francisco lineup at this year's trade deadline:
3B Eugenio Suarez
Suarez really only hits for power, but at least he does that well. He has slashed .233/.305/.514 so far this year with 19 home runs. That puts him on-pace for around 45 this year, which would be the second-time in his career with at least 40.
He plays well at Oracle Park and could be a nice designated hitter option, allowing Wilmer Flores to play more first base, which is another need.
More news: Will Giants Offense Receive Big Enough Boost After Recent Shakeup?
2B Brandon Lowe
Lowe would provide a huge boost at second base and has played a few games at first base, meaning it is technically an option for him.
The 30-year-old has another option for after this season, providing a longer-term solution than some other rentals.
He has slashed .246/.296/.446 this year with 13 home runs. He has also been fairly consistent for the past few years, which is something that the Giants are sorely lacking.
More news: Giants' Injury Bug Worsens As Patrick Bailey Goes to Injured List
1B Josh Naylor
Naylor would be a great option to play first base for the rest of this year, should San Francisco decide not to rush Bryce Eldridge or even if they just want some extra options for the second half of the year.
The 27-year-old is slashing .302/.357/.468 with eight home runs and nine stolen bases so far this season. He made his first All-Star team last year and has been even better to follow it up.
The fact that he is a left-handed hitter that has historically done well at Oracle Park is another plus.
DH/1B Josh Bell
Bell has become a default option for contenders at the deadline, getting traded at each of the last three.
The Washington Nationals signed him this past offseason to a one-year deal, likely hoping to pawn him off again. He hasn't been great this year, but will always have a market.
The 32-year-old is also starting to turn a page with a .268/.333/.512 slash line with three home runs in the last 11 games.
More news: San Francisco Giants Gold Glove Star Reveals Bad News About Hand Injury
For the best San Francisco Giants coverage, be sure to bookmark and visit the site San Francisco Giants On SI.