San Francisco Giants Star Pitcher Leaves With Injury
The San Francisco Giants took advantage of Blake Snell lasting so long in the offseason and were able to sign him to a two year deal during Spring Training. The idea of a one-two punch of Logan Webb and the reigning Cy Young winner was too enticing. So far, it hasn't gone well, and it might have gotten worse on Sunday.
On April 24, the Giants placed Snell on the 15-day injured list with a left abductor strain. The lefty missed about a month before returning to make two starts, but struggled in both. He was set to face off against the New York Yankees on Sunday and had made his best start as a Giant.
In 4.2 innings, he allowed three runs, two of which were allowed by the reliever that inherited them, and struck out seven. For really the first time this season, he was looking like himself. And then on a 97 mph fastball, he grabbed at the area that landed him on the IL.
Unfortunate timing for Snell, especially considering that the start came against the vaunted Yankees offense. There has been no word yet on the severity of the injury or if he will miss time. That will likely coming in the next day or two.
Snell has struggled all season long and his ERA currently sits at 9.51 after Sunday's start, but the stuff is still there, as he has struck out 31 batters in 23.2 innings.
This newest injury can't help but call back to Snell's remarks in May about Spring Training. In a post-game media session, Snell talked about needing Spring Training to build up to facing big league hitters, which he did not do with his late signing.
That could be an explanation for his poor performance, as he had to ramp up quicker than most to get ready for the season. It would therefore make sense that a player would also need that time to build up physically. While players are constantly working out during the offseason, they're not in game shape right away.
The time that Snell missed in the spring, coupled with his quick ramp up of only a few minor league games, might not have been enough time to get his body ready for a long season. Time will tell with news about how much time he will miss, if any, as it could have been precautionary.
Either way, the Giants will need to get Snell right sooner rather than later. He will need to be a key part of San Francisco trying to make a Wild Card push, especially when they are without Robbie Ray and Alex Cobb. Once healthy, the two veterans will provide more depth, but for now, they need Snell.